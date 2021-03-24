Sowela enrolling for Commercial Driver’s License training program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sowela Technical Community College is now registering for the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training program.
The Class A license training program is a comprehensive 245-hour classroom and behind-the-wheel program that covers Louisiana’s rules and regulations, pre-trip inspections, backing pad skills, and on-the-road skills.
Scholarships and payment plans are available for those that qualify.
The 7-week class begins Monday, May 3, 2021.
Students will meet Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limited number of training seats available for each program.
The final skills test to receive the state license will be administered by state-approved examiners.
Those that complete the course will obtain their state license to drive tractor-trailers, dump trucks, tow trucks, delivery trucks, tanker trucks, and flatbed trucks.
For more information or to register you can visit www.sowela.edu/cdl, call (337) 421-6560, or email workforce@sowela.edu.
