Residents struggling with hurricane recovery dread thought of flooding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The deluge of rain Tuesday morning caused street flooding in Lake Charles as most people were headed to go to work or school.
Those who live on Cherrydale off Kirkman Street worry about flash flooding and rising water from Contraband Bayou. They have not yet finished hurricane recovery and it’s nerve-wracking to see the bayou rise.
Even hours after the rain stopped there were telltale signs of street flooding earlier. Cars abandoned, trash left behind where water had been and in spots, water that had not yet drained off.
Cherrydale residents like Michael Johnson, who are not through with hurricane recovery, hold their breath as heavy rain hits.
“After the hurricane, and all the trash blew in it, it’s plugged up the bridges and it gets high every time it rains. If they don’t clean it out it’s going to flood again,” said Johnson.
Johnson and other residents want the bayou north of their homes cleaned out to reduce the possibility of flooding.
“Here we go again, it’s going to happen again. I wake up in the morning when I heard the rain. I looked out in the back, seen the water was full to the top and just prayed that it wouldn’t come in,” he said.
So far, prayers answered. No water in homes from the bayou or from flash flooding that caused impassable streets during the worst of it. Still, he’s tired.
“It’s stressful, not knowing if you’re going to have to tear everything out a third time to start redoing it all over again. It’s costly. It wears you out over time.” said Johnson.
For now, he says they hope for the best.
Residents here will keep an eye to the sky for the next two days, hoping they don’t see a repeat of the flooding after Hurricane Delta.
