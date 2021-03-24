Northrop Grumman’s Lake Charles site wins award following Hurricanes Laura and Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The chaos following both Hurricanes Laura and Delta were no match for Northrop Grumman, who just received the Institute International’s Response and Recovery of the year award.
“It’s good to get recognized for those types of things and the only thing that I ask that anything ever gets taken away from anyone that comes to visit our site is how important our people are, how proud they are in the jobs we do,” said Eric Price, the operating unity and site director at Northrop Grumman.
The award is being given to recognize Northrop Grumman’s response in the immediate aftermath of the storms, from employee safety to minimal business disruption.
“We went through a lot, as did everybody in SWLA, this whole community, we have a very proud team, a lot of hard workers and a lot of extra effort that went into everything and how we came together and this is just another sign showing that it was worth it,” he said.
Days leading up to the hurricanes, Eric Price says they met with their crisis management team to monitor the storms.
“Regardless of anything, our people are important to us more than anything, that’s our number one priority is the safety of our people,” he added.
Price says they prepare for situations like this every year.
“We start meeting at the middle of the year sometime in late spring usually, just start laying out the path to say here the team members here is the checklist and we go through every bit of that with the CMT team and we sit down with them and do some runs,” he said.
Northrop Grumman is one of the largest employers at Chennault International Airport.
