Moss Bluff childcare center receives stimulus aid

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As a part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the state of Louisiana is receiving $733 million to alleviate the financial hardships for the daycare industry and parents.
Bright Beginnings Childcare in Moss Bluff received assistance from the recent stimulus bill, but after months of financial uncertainty, it is still not enough.
Owner of the daycare Linda Bordelon says they used the money they received from the stimulus bill to compensate for supplies, paying employees who were unable to come to work, and they even covered costs for parents who were unable to pay their bill.
“It helped pay some of the employees that were not able to come to work, and we just kind of stretched that money out to keep them where they weren’t just without money at all,” Bordelon said.
More assistance would allow for these establishments to offer competitive pay for certified teachers.
“We are putting out so much work, and we are still struggling to be where we are competitive with the other public schools,” Bordelon said.
Now that their classrooms are full again, contracting the virus is the staff’s main concern.
“We did have three teachers out with it at one time, so we had to close a couple of classrooms because they were sick. That was pretty stressful.”
The owner describes her experience as a small business owner as rough, and says it required a lot of planning as she worked through the setbacks.
“Like I said, we are back at capacity, and we are doing so good,” Bordelon said. “We are just dreading the next go around of COVID if it happens, if enough people aren’t getting vaccinated or if another hurricane sets in.”
Bordelon says staying open is important for the livelihood of her employees and to be there for the children.
“I love making sure we are here for the children. People just really don’t understand how much these kids have been impacted. These little ones have been under so much stress because they see their parents under stress.”
Bright Beginnings opened in 1985. Bordelon said she has never seen anything like this year since she opened.
