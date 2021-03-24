McNeese loses senior forward Carlos Rosario to the transfer portal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys have lost plenty of talent from last year’s team with the latest coming from senior forward Carlos Rosario. He becomes the fifth Cowboy senior to publicly announce his intent to transfer.
Rosario’s role in the McNeese offense began to grow as the season went along with him starting in the final 12 games of the season. Rosario scored in double digits 10 times during that stretch averaging 14 points per game.
For the season, Rosario was second on the team with an average of 12 points. In addition, he averaged 3.3 rebounds, 24.2 minutes and an impressive field goal percentage of 62.9% (117-186).
Rosario joins guards Dru Kuxhausen, Ra’Shawn Langston and A.J. Lawson along with forward Jeremy Harrell, who each announced their plans to leave the program last week.
With every player in the NCAA set to receive an additional year of eligibility, many NCAA teams will have numerous players transfer out of the program as schools only have 13 scholarships available for student-athletes.
