McNeese lands VMI transfer guard Myles Lewis

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese added the first player of the John Aiken era Tuesday in VMI senior guard Myles Lewis. Lewis announced his commitment to the Cowboys via his Twitter.
Lewis’ addition should help McNeese’s frontcourt as the 6′5 guard averaged 10.3 points per game this season. His size also showed up in the stat book with 7.5 rebounds.
Lewis was key in VMI’s SoCon run including a 13-point performance in the quarterfinals for the Keydets in their 91-90 upset win over Furman. Lewis followed up that performance with a 24-point showing in VMI’s semifinal loss.
Since VMI does not have a graduate school, Lewis was forced to find a new school as a graduate transfer in order to use the extra year granted by the NCAA this season.
