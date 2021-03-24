Jameis Winston “embraces” his QB competition with Taysom Hill

“I embrace every competition and I know Taysom’s a competitive guy as well, and that’s where I’ll leave that. I’m excited to be getting back with this team. And being around him, being in that room with him again, competing, challenging each other and leading a team, to where we want to be, because I know that is what we both want. We both want the Lombardi Trophy. We both want that. Something that I experienced last year that will impact me forever, is being able to play in those meaningful games, being in the playoffs, competing with your teammates to a deeper level. And that’s what I’m about, competing and winning games. And that’s what we’re going to do,” said Winston.