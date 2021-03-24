Jameis Winston “embraces” his QB competition with Taysom Hill

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston will be back in the Black and Gold for the 2021 season after signing a 1-year deal last week. Winston cited the competitive nature of the Saints as one of the reasons he’ll be in New Orleans for another season.
“I think the biggest thing is the competitiveness that this organization possesses. Everyone throughout the whole building is competing, is giving it their best. And I was challenged by that. And I admire that. And that’s what I just kind of just sunk into. That is what I’m about, competing. And this organization, it displays that day in and day out,” said Saints QB Jameis Winston.
Winston will go against Taysom Hill for the Saints QB1 spot.
“I embrace every competition and I know Taysom’s a competitive guy as well, and that’s where I’ll leave that. I’m excited to be getting back with this team. And being around him, being in that room with him again, competing, challenging each other and leading a team, to where we want to be, because I know that is what we both want. We both want the Lombardi Trophy. We both want that. Something that I experienced last year that will impact me forever, is being able to play in those meaningful games, being in the playoffs, competing with your teammates to a deeper level. And that’s what I’m about, competing and winning games. And that’s what we’re going to do,” said Winston.
Winston also relished his time with Drew Brees in 2020.
“If I took a journal and jotted down everything that he did, day by day, I probably would win a New York Times bestselling book (award). I just got a chance to witness one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time do it. I think that’s what I learned, I got to experience what it looked like. I have been chasing the same dream that he has grasped, that Lombardi Trophy. And when you love this game like I do, and when you are ready to work and willing to give it all you got, like I do, and you see that in real life from Drew Brees. That’s the easiest way to grasp something, right?”
