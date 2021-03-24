Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s coronavirus response Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 about the state’s continued response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Gov. Edwards announced all essential workers in Louisiana would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 22.
He also indicated eventually the state would open up vaccine eligibility to all adults. It is unclear when exactly the vaccine eligibility will be expanded to accommodate all of the adults in Louisiana.
The governor will also likely comment on Attorney General Jeff Landry’s lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration on its moratorium of new developments of oil and gas wells on federal lands and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.
Attorneys General from 13 other states including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia, joined the lawsuit Wednesday morning.
It is unclear if the governor will comment on the recent development in the fallout over LSU’s violations of Title IX and mishandling of sexual assault cases on its campus, according to a report by a third-party law firm.
Former LSU president F. King Alexander, who was at LSU during when the mishandling of cases occurred, resigned as president from Oregon State University (OSU) Tuesday, March 24 amid scrutiny over his leadership at LSU from the OSU board of trustees and the OSU community.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.