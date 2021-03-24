Free child seat check event in DeRidder on Saturday

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) -The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police Troop D will be holding a free child passenger safety seat check in DeRidder this Saturday, Mar. 27, 2021.
The event will be held at Green Chevrolet on 307 East First Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The child safety seat inspections will be conducted by a nationally certified technician who will assist owners with the proper installation and can answer any questions.
Support for the event has been provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and Green Chevrolet.
Anyone who is unable to attend and would like to have a child safety seat inspected may make an appointment with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-460-5443 or Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2519.
During the event, authorities and the inspectors will be following COVID protocols.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.