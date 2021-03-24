FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms in the forecast, then a nice end to the workweek

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another round of rain and storms is in the forecast through tomorrow, then conditions improve for the end of the workweek. In fact, the rain and storms look to move out early enough to allow for some sunshine to return as early as Thursday afternoon! Southwest Louisiana remains highlighted in a low risk for severe weather Thursday, although it’s looking like the storms may not have a chance to ramp up much in intensity until they move well to our north and east by tomorrow afternoon, targeting much of north Mississippi and Alabama later in the afternoon and evening.