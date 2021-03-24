FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms in the forecast, then a nice end to the workweek

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another round of rain and storms is in the forecast through tomorrow, then conditions improve for the end of the workweek. In fact, the rain and storms look to move out early enough to allow for some sunshine to return as early as Thursday afternoon! Southwest Louisiana remains highlighted in a low risk for severe weather Thursday, although it’s looking like the storms may not have a chance to ramp up much in intensity until they move well to our north and east by tomorrow afternoon, targeting much of north Mississippi and Alabama later in the afternoon and evening.
If you’ll be out and about this evening, take a raincoat or umbrella as some scattered showers and thunderstorms look to be around much of the night. These look to be brief but could develop quickly, so just be prepared if you plan to spend some time outdoors. These brief showers could also contain some lightning, so make sure to head indoors when you begin to hear thunder.
The front looks to arrive in Southwest Louisiana around midday Thursday, keeping our best rain chances in place tomorrow morning through around noon. During this time, we could see a couple of stronger thunderstorms, although limited daytime heating and some fog around could help stabilize our air just a bit and keep the strongest storms from ever developing. We’ll likely see some scattered showers though, so you’ll need the rain gear as you head out the door tomorrow.
The storms look to move out of our area by around lunchtime with decreasing clouds and even some sun making an appearance by afternoon as temperatures trudge up closer to 80 later in the day. Just a slightly cooler night on tap tomorrow night as sunshine and upper 70s return for Friday. The warm front will return over our area by this weekend, pulling back higher humidity levels, clouds and perhaps a couple of showers by Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, expect a warm weekend on tap with highs near 80 each afternoon.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.