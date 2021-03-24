FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A drier start for our Wednesday, scattered showers arrive this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much drier start to our Wednesday in comparison to yesterday as our front has stalled to the south just far enough to keep the rain away as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are on the milder side as we are in the lower 60′s, but keep the rain gear with you as you head off to work and school as rain chances will be increasing into the afternoon.
Our stalled front is situated just to our south bringing heavy rain and a few storms to the New Orleans region, but as the day progresses the front will actually lift back to the north as a warm front and help our temperatures warm as well as bring back our rain chances. There is the possibility we see a few breaks in the clouds this morning that would allow for a few peaks of sunshine, but they will be limited as we deal with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Heading throughout the late morning hours we see that moisture working its way back in and sparking just a few showers for us with more widespread coverage expected into the evening and overnight. Highs today despite the sunshine warm into the middle and upper 70′s and couple that with the dew points it will be a muggy one. As always you can check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest information and check of radar.
Thursday brings us yet more rain chances as we track a stronger cold front swinging through the region and this will provide the chance for a few storms as well, some which could be on the stronger side. Lows starting out will be a little warmer as well as we struggle to drop back into the middle and upper 60′s thanks to southerly flow as well as our cloud cover. Thankfully for us the greatest risk for that severe weather is well to our north, but we will have to keep a close on a few cells that could turn severe as they work their way through. All modes of severe weather would be possible, but the bigger concern would be for some flooding in some areas if we get those heavy downpours. Conditions rapidly improve as we head into the afternoon and evening of Thursday as the front clears and sets us up with plenty of sunshine for Friday with highs in the upper 70′s close to 80.
For the weekend we are tracking yet another cold front that moves in from the north and west, but the difference with this one is that it won’t be nearly as strong as we see just a few showers and maybe a storm as it passes Saturday night into Sunday morning. For now there is no need to cancel any outdoor plans, but start thinking of some alternatives to move indoors and keep a close eye on the forecast as we get closer. Into next week, more of the same with highs in the middle to upper 70′s through Wednesday before a front brings rain and a slight cool down by next week. Enjoy the dry start to the day, but keep the rain gear close by for this afternoon and Thursday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
