FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A drier start for our Wednesday, scattered showers arrive this afternoon

Thursday brings us yet more rain chances as we track a stronger cold front swinging through the region and this will provide the chance for a few storms as well, some which could be on the stronger side. Lows starting out will be a little warmer as well as we struggle to drop back into the middle and upper 60′s thanks to southerly flow as well as our cloud cover. Thankfully for us the greatest risk for that severe weather is well to our north, but we will have to keep a close on a few cells that could turn severe as they work their way through. All modes of severe weather would be possible, but the bigger concern would be for some flooding in some areas if we get those heavy downpours. Conditions rapidly improve as we head into the afternoon and evening of Thursday as the front clears and sets us up with plenty of sunshine for Friday with highs in the upper 70′s close to 80.