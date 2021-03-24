Deadline to apply for SWLA Center for Health Services scholarships approaching

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The deadline to apply for the SWLA Center for Health Services 2021 scholarships is quickly approaching.
The Center will be giving away six $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors.
Current graduating seniors interested in any medical focused program in Acadia, Allen, Calcasieu, or Lafayette parishes are encouraged to apply. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. March 31. The Center has been giving out the scholarships for 15 years.
Outreach Coordinator Nashieka Malbreaux said she understands the financial burden that can come with gaining a college education.
“Personally, I know that entering into college, especially if you have lower income, $1,000 can go a long way,” Malbreaux said. “Books. Supplies. Even going toward a laptop you may not have been able to get, especially if that’s the only assistance that you are getting. So, it feels good to be able to help someone or those people that can actually get the scholarship so that they can go the extra mile to be prepared for their future.”
