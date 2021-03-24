Deadline to apply for SWLA Center for Health Services scholarships approaching

“Personally, I know that entering into college, especially if you have lower income, $1,000 can go a long way,” Malbreaux said. “Books. Supplies. Even going toward a laptop you may not have been able to get, especially if that’s the only assistance that you are getting. So, it feels good to be able to help someone or those people that can actually get the scholarship so that they can go the extra mile to be prepared for their future.”