CPPJ invites residents to March 30 hurricane recovery public meeting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is inviting residents to present their input on long-term hurricane recovery efforts during a public meeting to guide the parish’s recovery framework.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, in the Calcasieu Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Emergency Operations Center, located at 901 Lakeshore Dr. on the second floor.
The public meeting is a chance for in-person community input into the parish’s recovery effort from residents impacted by last year’s hurricanes. Residents can also submit their comments by Saturday, April 10, by completing the public comment form on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s website at calcasieuparish.gov/recovery.
“It’s vitally important to hear from our residents about what is important to them for our long-term recovery,” said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Brian Abshire. “While our immediate focus remains on critical needs like housing, debris removal and repairing our infrastructure, we also recognize we must capitalize on the opportunity to plan for the future and how we create a better and more resilient Calcasieu.”
In January, police jury officials joined with Governor John Bel Edwards and other community leaders to announce the start of this long-term community process. Since then, the police jury has worked in close coordination with local, state and federal partners; non-governmental organizations; and community stakeholders to implement the recovery framework.
As part of the recovery process, the police jury formed six stakeholder groups focused on key recovery areas: planning and capacity building, economic development, health and social services, housing, infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources. The groups are known as recovery support functions (RSFs) and are led by Calcasieu Parish residents and key leaders in their respective disciplines and organizations. These RSF groups are currently gathering input for potential projects and opportunities that can facilitate Calcasieu Parish’s long-term recovery. Representatives of each group will be at the March 30, meeting.
The meeting will be carried live on C-GOV and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s social media platforms. Residents wishing to attend must adhere to COVID-19 mandates for social distancing and mask usage.
All comments at the public meeting and online will be considered for incorporation into the police jury’s long-term recovery plan, which will be finalized and publicly released in early summer. For more information on the police jury’s recovery efforts, visit calcasieuparish.gov/recovery.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.