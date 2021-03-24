CPPJ invites residents to March 30 hurricane recovery public meeting

As part of the recovery process, the police jury formed six stakeholder groups focused on key recovery areas: planning and capacity building, economic development, health and social services, housing, infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources. The groups are known as recovery support functions (RSFs) and are led by Calcasieu Parish residents and key leaders in their respective disciplines and organizations. These RSF groups are currently gathering input for potential projects and opportunities that can facilitate Calcasieu Parish’s long-term recovery. Representatives of each group will be at the March 30, meeting.