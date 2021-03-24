Chennault to host tailgate-style airshow this summer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The upcoming Chennault International Airshow, featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, will be arranged in a tailgate airshow format for spectators when it returns June 5-6.
Rather than having fans park, walk and crowd into common areas, this year’s Airshow will have tailgate spaces where people park, tailgate and view the show with their own group. Groups in each of the vehicles will have their own private spaces to unload their ice chests, set up their chairs, and enjoy the show by their vehicle.
Tickets are sold by the vehicle for a tailgate space, not per person. Tickets start at $50 and are sold only online and in advance. There are no same-day sales or gate sales.
There are three tailgate zones:
• Zones A and B, which are the closest and have local food trucks and air-conditioned and accessible bathrooms.
• Zone C, which has bathrooms and accessible bathrooms.
Tickets and more information are available at chennaultairshow.com.
THE ATTRACTIONS:
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet team will visit Southwest Louisiana for the first time in a generation. It’s the Blue Angels’ 75th anniversary They’re in new aircraft and this will be among their first performances.
The F-22 Raptor demonstration, meanwhile, will be a rare look at the advanced Air Force fighter jet. The 40-member Liberty Jump Team will also conduct a World War II tribute tied to that weekend’s 77th anniversary of D-Day.
The U.S. Navy Parachute Team is also part of the lineup. The “Leap Frogs,” as they’re called, are active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen and support personnel.
Other attractions include:
• Aeroshell Aerobatic Team.
• Southern Heritage Air Foundation P-51.
• Soviet MiG-17F.
• Greatest Generation C-47.
• A-26 Douglas Invader.
• Kevin Coleman, aerobatic pilot.
• RedLine Airshows aerobatic team.
• Shockwave jet truck.
