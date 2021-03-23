Tuesday marks one year since first COVID death reported in Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday marked one year since the first death from COVID-19 was reported in Southwest Louisiana.
The first death was reported in Calcasieu on March 23, 2020.
Three more were reported on April 2, 2020 - also all in Calcasieu. From that point on, the number continued to rise, with a total of 48 deaths in Region 5 in April 2020.
Over the past year, 590 people in Region 5 have died from COVID-19. Another 99 died from the virus in Vernon Parish.
Region 5 covers the five-parish area of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes. Vernon Parish is in Region 6.
The area hit its peak in July 2020, when there were 92 deaths reported, followed by 75 in August 2020, and 88 in September 2020.
Another surge saw 61 deaths reported in December 2020 and 67 in January 2021.
DEATHS BY PARISH
ALLEN (REGION 5) - 90
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5) - 71
CALCASIEU (REGION 5) - 382
CAMERON (REGION 5) - 6
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5) - 88
VERNON (REGION 6) - 99
