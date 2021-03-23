Thomas & Smart 57 points not enough to take down No. 1 seed Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines avoided the upset to No. 8 seeded LSU in Lucas Oil Stadium in the Round of 32. Despite Cam Thomas and Javonte Smart combining for 57 points.
The Wolverines used a 16-3 run late in the second half to take a 74-66 lead and held off the Tigers from making a comeback.
Although the Tigers only committed three turnovers the whole game to Michigan’s 11 the Tigers were outrebounded 34-25 and shot 28.6% from behind the arc.
Michigan was led by Eli Brooks who had a career high 21 points and shot 5-for-9 from behind the arc. Chaundee Brown also chipped in with 21 points and went 3-for-6 from three.
LSU led by as many as nine points in the first half and their largest lead in the second half was six early on the second half before the Wolverines made their run to take the lead and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
Michigan led 43-42 at the half and made 53.8 percent of their field goals, and gained their largest lead in the second half.
