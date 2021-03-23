SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 22, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 22, 2021.
Maegan Ann Marie Boudreaux, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin Rochan Jordan, 30, Broussard: Failing to return a leased movable.
Edward Antonie Robinson, 23, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Tlajuan Isaiah Berard, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; flight from an officer; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; assault by drive-by shooting.
Betty Willis Thompson, 64, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000; contempt of court (3 charges).
Destany Edwards, 22, Baton Rouge: Aggravated assault; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of stolen things under $5,000; violations of protective orders.
Melinda Ann Ripley, 39, Sulphur: Hit and run; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kevin Glenn Joubert, 59, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
James Keith Harrell, 27, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing; disturbing the peace; contempt of court.
Matthew Wayne Lyons, 39, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
