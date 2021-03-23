Orgeron excelled, Wood took snaps at running back as McNeese’s offense shined vs. NSU

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese picked up a crucial Southand Conference victory (and its first of the season) over Northwestern State on Saturday, winning 21-7.
The win was also important for the confidence of starting quarterback Cody Orgeron. Earlier in the week, McNeese coach Frank Wilson hinted that a change at quarterback could be imminent. Orgeron responded on the field with one of the best games of his career throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.
’'I thought Cody Orgeron played his best game of the year,” Wilson said. “I thought he was extremely efficient... His maturity continues within the scheme of what we are trying to accomplish. I think it is something that will only get better the more we do it and it’s been very difficult not just for him but for the entire offense because it is yet another offense they are learning in the third year.”
While there was no switch at quarterback Kentucky transfer Walker Wood still found ways to get on the field. Wood was used as a running back after the Cowboys lost all five of their scholarship running backs due to injury.
“That’s every scholarship running back that we had was out the game so we put Walker Wood in the game,” Wilson said. “He came in and did an admirable job and allowed us to continue to run and throw the ball and was able to rush the ball effectively to cancel out the game.”
The Cowboys have another off week at what seems to be a perfect time as McNeese tries to heal up a banged-up running backs room. The Cowboys will return to play for their final home game of the spring season against Nicholls on April 3.
