McNeese Defense shines in 21-7 victory over Northwestern State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese picked up their first Southland Conference victory of the spring season against Northwestern State on Saturday winning 21-7. The offense played exceptionally well, but it was the Cowboy Defense that propelled them to victory.
“So yeah we gave up some yardage, some mileage but we didn’t give in,” McNeese coach Frank Wilson said. “Our defense was stellar, but then when our back is against the wall, how do we respond at that time to nullify drives, I thought it was pretty special for our football team.”
The defensive performance was capped off by four sacks, three of which came from Southland Conference defensive player of the week Isaiah Chambers and one from Darius Daniels. The Cowboy defense also forced a pair of interceptions from both Dorion Pollard and Andre Sam in the second half to secure the win.
“We are not even close to playing our best football. We will be so much better in time,” Wilson said. We are not there yet but we’re improving and that’s a good thing. We are improving and we are making strides. We are building this thing the way that we thought we would be able to.”
Wilson also credits his players and assistant coaches for having rallied together this season despite not having a defensive coordinator on staff after the departure of Grady Brown.
“But I do think it is promising when you see continuity with the team and the staff in the development of our defense,” Wilson said. “From week one to this point we have come leaps and bounds with the development of out depth and schematically the adjustments that we make within series and within quarters of a game and I think that has been monumental for us and our success defensively.”
The Cowboys defense will have their hands full when the high-powered Nicholls offense comes to Cowboy Stadium on April 3.
