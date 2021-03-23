MARCH 22 SOFTBALL POWER RATINGS: Barbe, Iowa and Rosepine hold top-three rankings

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - There are just four weeks left in the Louisiana high school softball regular season and thus, the playoff picture is beginning to materialize.
While the Lake Area boasts five No. 1 rankings in the baseball power ratings, no area softball team holds the top spot. However, Barbe, Iowa and Rosepine each come in as a top-three team which means there is still room to move up in the final few weeks of the regular season.
GEAUXPREPS.COM LHSAA POWER RATINGS AS OF MARCH 22:
CLASS 5A
2. Barbe (18-1)
6. Sam Houston (16-4)
30. Sulphur (5-11)
CLASS 4A
15. Washington-Marion (8-4)
18. Leesville (6-13)
19. DeRidder (4-11)
37. LaGrange (2-8)
CLASS 3A
3. Iowa (14-3)
9. South Beauregard (9-7)
12. Iota (10-7)
21. Jennings (8-8)
30. LCCP (4-6)
37. Westlake (3-14)
CLASS 2A
3. Rosepine (17-3)
8. Lake Arthur (10-2)
11. Kinder (11-7)
18. Welsh (7-4)
20. DeQuincy (7-8)
24. Vinton (6-8)
27. Pickering (3-11)
33. Oakdale (0-9)
CLASS 1A
4. Merryville (10-4)
5. Oberlin (8-4)
10. Grand Lake (6-7)
16. East Beauregard (1-3)
CLASS B
6. Bell City (8-3)
10. Elizabeth (9-6)
12. Fairview (5-2)
14. Lacassine (6-6)
17. Pitkin (13-8)
26. Singer (0-6)
CLASS C
10. Evans (5-6)
14. Starks (2-11)
15. South Cameron (0-6)
17. Hackberry (0-0)
DIVISION II
21. St. Louis (2-13)
