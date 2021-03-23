MARCH 22 SOFTBALL POWER RATINGS: Barbe, Iowa and Rosepine hold top-three rankings

MARCH 22 SOFTBALL POWER RATINGS: Barbe, Iowa and Rosepine hold top-three rankings
Barbe softball is SWLA's highest-ranked team (Source: KPLC)
By Brady Renard | March 22, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 9:18 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - There are just four weeks left in the Louisiana high school softball regular season and thus, the playoff picture is beginning to materialize.

While the Lake Area boasts five No. 1 rankings in the baseball power ratings, no area softball team holds the top spot. However, Barbe, Iowa and Rosepine each come in as a top-three team which means there is still room to move up in the final few weeks of the regular season.

GEAUXPREPS.COM LHSAA POWER RATINGS AS OF MARCH 22:

CLASS 5A

2. Barbe (18-1)

6. Sam Houston (16-4)

30. Sulphur (5-11)

CLASS 4A

15. Washington-Marion (8-4)

18. Leesville (6-13)

19. DeRidder (4-11)

37. LaGrange (2-8)

CLASS 3A

3. Iowa (14-3)

9. South Beauregard (9-7)

12. Iota (10-7)

21. Jennings (8-8)

30. LCCP (4-6)

37. Westlake (3-14)

CLASS 2A

3. Rosepine (17-3)

8. Lake Arthur (10-2)

11. Kinder (11-7)

18. Welsh (7-4)

20. DeQuincy (7-8)

24. Vinton (6-8)

27. Pickering (3-11)

33. Oakdale (0-9)

CLASS 1A

4. Merryville (10-4)

5. Oberlin (8-4)

10. Grand Lake (6-7)

16. East Beauregard (1-3)

CLASS B

6. Bell City (8-3)

10. Elizabeth (9-6)

12. Fairview (5-2)

14. Lacassine (6-6)

17. Pitkin (13-8)

26. Singer (0-6)

CLASS C

10. Evans (5-6)

14. Starks (2-11)

15. South Cameron (0-6)

17. Hackberry (0-0)

DIVISION II

21. St. Louis (2-13)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.