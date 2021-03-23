Louisiana business leaders call for judicial modernization and transparency

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The public has a First Amendment right to know what’s going on in our court system.
As the Louisiana legislative session nears, the state’s premiere business group, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, says modernization to provide better access and transparency is needed.
The executive and legislative branches are much more visible than the judicial. The public sees the executive branch in live news conferences and interviews and, most days, the public can watch legislative sessions and some local meetings on the web. LABI’s Stephen Waguespack says not so much for the judicial branch.
“The judicial branch, you really can’t see a whole lot unless you’re a lawyer in the courtroom,” Waguespack said in a recent legislative briefing. “If you go look for their web site, a lot of districts don’t even have a web site.”
Waguespack says business leaders think it’s time for the third branch of government to start resembling the other two branches.
“Put more of their finances online. Allow for the public to engage it more easily.”
He says that’s everything from having a website and seeing who represents them to more visibility in the courtroom.
“We do think it’s time for the third branch of government to start reflecting the other two branches in terms of transparency and financial accountability, and what we hear from the judiciary is many of them understand that,” he said.
So far, the use of cameras in Louisiana courtrooms has been very limited, mostly to appeal courts if judges and the parties agree. To read more about LABI’s legislative priorities click here.
In Calcasieu Parish, jury trials will resume Monday, April 5.
While there have been some hearings and other court proceedings, there have not been any trials for months due to the pandemic.
