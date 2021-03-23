Lake Charles man accused of having sexual contact with girl under 10 years old

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10, authorities said.
Detectives began investigating Kevin G. Joubert, 59, on March 1, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Joubert was arrested on March 22 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $200,000.
Det. Lauren Cowick is the lead investigator.
