Greengate Garden Center makes comeback

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Greengate garden center off Lake Street near Cricket Street.
The doors open at 9 this morning, but a few weeks ago, getting those doors open seemed daunting because first they had to fix all the damage done by Hurricane Laura.
“It was almost completely totaled. I mean everything was gone except for the frame basically. A few pieces of glass were left. A complete devastation to me.”
With the greenhouse destroyed, they were relentless and refused to put their work on pause.
To stay afloat the gift shop became a temporary home for their flowers.
Greenhouse manager, Crystal Wilt feels like her business and staying open is helping many people recover.
“It is completely heartbreaking to have my regular customers come in and see me and tell me the devastation they’ve gone through with their homes and their plants and everything. So to see the joy in their face just to see us here up and running and hear them say we’re glad that you’re still here.”
While there’s still a long road ahead, Greengate has been packed with people looking forward to getting settled back into their homes.
People like Vanessa Van-Bernard who we met as she was on the hunt to replace her garden.
“It’s been something. Not only is it that we lost all these things but the supplies are expensive and we’re just one family and there’s so many people everywhere that have lost so much and are still rebuilding.”
And as for Greengate they’re looking forward to getting restorations done on their greenhouse so they can too return to a sense of normalcy.
