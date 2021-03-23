Flooding on Kirkman Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This morning Southwest Louisiana suffered severe thunderstorms.
The Lake area received around 3 to 6 inches of rain.
However, some areas received an extreme amount of flooding.
After receiving a phone call, I drove to Kirkman Street between Clarence Street and Cleveland Street where there was an excessive amount of flooding.
With this extreme amount of water, some people were forced to leave their cars in the middle of the street because they stalled out as a result of the water being so high.
This morning a Calcasieu Parish School Bus was actually one of those vehicles stuck on the side of the road.
Derrick Edwards works right here on Kirkman and this is not the first time something like this has happened.
“I just think throughout this whole situation, you know with the flooding here on Kirkman streets. It’s been four decades of this and I think by now we should have this problem fixed.”
Since then that water has subsided.
However, throughout the day if you find standing water on the side of the road, we encourage you to not try to go through it, find an alternative route.
