FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Several Lake Charles streets flooding due to heavy rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are reporting several streets and areas flooding this morning due to heavy rainfall.
Many areas across Lake Charles have received up to 3-6 inches of rain causing several streets to become impassible.
If possible detour around the following streets until the water subsides:
- Common St.
- Kirkman St.
- I-10 near the Opelousas exit
- I-210 Eastbound off-ramp at the LA 14 exit
- McCown Rd. from boys Village Rd. to Harris Mott Rd.
- Manchester Rd.
- Gulf Hwy/Helms Rd. near the railroad tracks
- 6th Ave. from 3rd St. to 4th St.
- Tom Hebert Rd. and E. Lincoln Rd. near railroad tracks on Hwy 397
- Mark Lebleu Rd. and Claud Hebert Rd.
- Ira Breaux Rd. and Hwy 3059
- Ryan St. and School St. near Don’s Car Wash
- Hwy 90 west of Hwy 171
- River Rd. and Claud Hebert Rd.
- Prien Lake Rd. at Louisiana Ave.
- 10th St.
- Fruge Rd.
- E. Tank Farm Rd.
- 4200 Luke Powers Rd.
- University Dr. near Jefferson Dr.
There may be other streets and areas that are flooding during this time.
If you see a flooded street do not attempt to cross it. The water may be deeper than you assume which can cause your vehicle to stall or push water into people’s homes.
If at all possible try to find detours around streets that are flooded rather than crossing them.
