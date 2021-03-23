First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing tonight through the next few days.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southerly winds returned Monday afternoon and that pushed humidity levels upwards, meaning temperatures will be warmer tonight with lows only reaching the low 60s. Clouds rapidly increased as well, and we will see a few isolated showers now through early evening. Rain chances will go up after midnight as a cold front moves closer to Southwest Louisiana and pushes a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms into our area. If you have evening plans between now and midnight, I don’t expect any significant issues; but from midnight into Tuesday morning rain will be very likely.
Tuesday will begin with widespread rain and storms as a cold front moves through. A few storms could be strong, but the overall risk of severe weather is very low. Once the initial line of showers and storms moves through our rain chances drop, but a few scattered showers or storms could form during the afternoon hours. And even though this is a cold front we will not see a significant change in temperatures. In fact, it will remain warm with highs topping out in the upper 70s Tuesday.
Wednesday will be warm and humid with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s. We will be between weather systems and we may see some scattered showers or thunderstorms as upper level winds will remain favorable for rain. Another cold front will move through on Thursday and that will bring an increased chance of rain and storms. The rain will come to an end by Thursday evening. Rain amounts will be on the low side and considering the overall dry weather of the past few weeks we will not see any flooding issues. On average most of SWLA will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, with a few locations closer to 4 inches of rain; areas well east of here could see much more rain than that and thus a flooding issues is possible.
Friday looks to be a fantastic day with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Lows will reach the 50s while afternoon highs climb into the 70s; that is pretty close to normal for this time of year. This nice weather will likely continue into Saturday. with just a slight increase in temperatures. In fact, we may flirt with 80 degrees for a high on Saturday.
Yet another cold front will move through here on Sunday and that will likely bring a scattering of showers and storms. Next week we will see another cooldown with lows into the 50s and possibly the 40s along with highs in the low 70s! But much of next week looks to remain dry.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
