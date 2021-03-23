First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing tonight through the next few days.

Wednesday will be warm and humid with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s. We will be between weather systems and we may see some scattered showers or thunderstorms as upper level winds will remain favorable for rain. Another cold front will move through on Thursday and that will bring an increased chance of rain and storms. The rain will come to an end by Thursday evening. Rain amounts will be on the low side and considering the overall dry weather of the past few weeks we will not see any flooding issues. On average most of SWLA will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, with a few locations closer to 4 inches of rain; areas well east of here could see much more rain than that and thus a flooding issues is possible.