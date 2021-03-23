First Alert Forecast: More rain likely over the next few days.

Wednesday will be warm and humid with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s. We will be between weather systems and we may see some scattered showers or thunderstorms as upper level winds will remain favorable for rain. Another cold front will move through on Thursday and that will bring an increased chance of rain and storms. The rain will come to an end by Thursday evening. On average most of SWLA will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, with a few locations closer to 4 inches of rain. Obviously if that falls in areas that received heavy rainfall Tuesday the flooding issues would occur much quicker.