First Alert Forecast: More rain likely over the next few days.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected we saw widespread showers and storms early Tuesday, but all of the rain is gone will we will remain dry through the evening. Some areas saw 5 to 7 inches of rain this morning while others saw little to nearly no rainfall! Temperatures will remain warm and muggy tonight with lows only reaching the low 60s and we could see patchy fog, and some areas could see locally dense fog overnight.
Wednesday will be warm and humid with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s. We will be between weather systems and we may see some scattered showers or thunderstorms as upper level winds will remain favorable for rain. Another cold front will move through on Thursday and that will bring an increased chance of rain and storms. The rain will come to an end by Thursday evening. On average most of SWLA will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, with a few locations closer to 4 inches of rain. Obviously if that falls in areas that received heavy rainfall Tuesday the flooding issues would occur much quicker.
Friday looks to be a fantastic day with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Lows will reach the 50s while afternoon highs climb into the 70s; that is pretty close to normal for this time of year. This nice weather will likely continue into Saturday. with just a slight increase in temperatures. In fact, we may flirt with 80 degrees for a high on Saturday.
Yet another cold front will move through here on Sunday and that will likely bring a scattering of showers and storms.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.