FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain and a few storms this morning, more rounds of rain into Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms continue to work their way across Southwest Louisiana this morning bringing heavy rain as well as some gusty winds. There is a small chance for a few stronger to severe storms as well as the cold front works its way in from eastern Texas where there have been some storms producing damaging winds as well as large hail.
Heading out the door this morning make sure to grab the rain jacket as well as umbrella as we will continue to see heavy rain and a few storms through the mid-morning and into the early afternoon hours before things taper off. Temperatures are very mild this morning however as temperatures are sitting in the lower 60′s for areas north of I-10 to middle and upper 60′s for areas further to the south. While most of our morning will be dominated with showers and storms we may see some clearing into the afternoon especially for areas to the north and that will help us warm into the afternoon as highs reach the middle to upper 70′s. Rain chances will quickly diminish as the line of storms make their way through this morning from northwest to southeast and as we head towards 2 to 3 p.m. we are done with the rainfall, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet.
More rain can be expected as we move into our Wednesday, but it looks to be the opposite in timing as our morning looks to be on the drier side with showers and a few storms possible into the afternoon. A warm start can be expected for Wednesday morning as lows drop back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s across the area before we warm back into the upper 70′s for the afternoon. Tomorrow will feature showers developing around lunchtime and working their way off to the north with time and providing us with a rainy commute home. The unsettled weather continues into Thursday as well with the chance of showers and storms associated with another cold front that will finally clear things out as we head into the Friday time frame. For Thursday though, we will have to watch for the potential of a few stronger storms potentially as the front clears.
Friday will feature drier conditions as sunshine finally returns as we can expect comfortable temperatures with highs back into the upper 70′s to near 80. The nice weather is short lived though as another system approaches the area by Saturday and we see an increase in moisture and rain chances for Saturday night into Sunday morning. As of now this front doesn’t look to bring much rain as it is a quick mover. Into next week temperatures cool slightly with highs back into the middle 70′s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. For now keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
