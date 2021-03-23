FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain and a few storms this morning, more rounds of rain into Wednesday

Heading out the door this morning make sure to grab the rain jacket as well as umbrella as we will continue to see heavy rain and a few storms through the mid-morning and into the early afternoon hours before things taper off. Temperatures are very mild this morning however as temperatures are sitting in the lower 60′s for areas north of I-10 to middle and upper 60′s for areas further to the south. While most of our morning will be dominated with showers and storms we may see some clearing into the afternoon especially for areas to the north and that will help us warm into the afternoon as highs reach the middle to upper 70′s. Rain chances will quickly diminish as the line of storms make their way through this morning from northwest to southeast and as we head towards 2 to 3 p.m. we are done with the rainfall, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet.