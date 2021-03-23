Calcasieu Police Jury Division of Planning and Development returns to their office at 901 Lakeshore Dr.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Taking an elevator may seem like an everyday routine.
But for workers at the Calcasieu Police Jury Division of Planning and Development, it is a step towards normalcy.
“We’re so happy to be back or have our employees back in our 901 building facility,” said Wes Crain, the Director of Planning and Development. “Hopefully, this will assist our citizens, you know, coming back to a familiar space.”
Following Hurricane Laura, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Division of Planning and Development was working out of temporary office facilities at Prien Lake Park.
Now, they are able to move back into their office at 901 Lakeshore Drive after the building suffered water damage.
“A lot of the carpet had to be removed, and actually, they got dehumidifiers and fans to dry out a lot of this stuff,” he said. “They had to remove a lot of the Sheetrock and everything.”
Relocating back in September of 2020, Crain says being displaced came with its own set of challenges.
“Just the fact that my staff was separated in another facility and being able to communicate with them, you know, we’ve had the covid issue, and although it’s a great space that they provided to us at Prien Lake Park, it’s really not designed for an office environment.”
While he says he is grateful to the facilities department for providing a temporary space for them, Crain is excited to get his employees and the public back to a sense of familiarity.
“You know, the public knows that this is where our offices are,” he said. “You know, being able to get them back here, it just makes it more efficient.”
The Calcasieu Police Jury Division of Planning and Development is open weekdays from 8 am until 5 pm.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.