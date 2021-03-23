Boyfriend of missing Beaumont woman accused of murder

Jonathan Paul Menard, 35, of Beaumont, Texas, has been arrested for tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kayla Rice, 33, of Beaumont. The body of Rice, who was six months pregnant when she was last seen in November 2020, was found in Vinton, Louisiana, in February 2021. (Source: Beaumont Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville | March 23, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 11:34 AM

BEAUMONT, TX. (KPLC) - Beaumont authorities are accusing the boyfriend of the missing pregnant woman from Beaumont whose body was found near Vinton in February of first-degree murder.

Jonathan Paul Menard, 35, was living together with Kayla Rice at the time of her death.

Menard was accused of evidence tampering in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, Feb. 22 where he was already incarcerated for a parole violation. He was then transferred to Jefferson County on Thursday, Feb 22.

His bond has now been set at $1,000,000.

