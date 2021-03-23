Boyfriend of missing Beaumont woman accused of murder

BEAUMONT, TX. (KPLC) - Beaumont authorities are accusing the boyfriend of the missing pregnant woman from Beaumont whose body was found near Vinton in February of first-degree murder.
Jonathan Paul Menard, 35, was living together with Kayla Rice at the time of her death.
Menard was accused of evidence tampering in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, Feb. 22 where he was already incarcerated for a parole violation. He was then transferred to Jefferson County on Thursday, Feb 22.
His bond has now been set at $1,000,000.
