YOUR MONEY: Third Stimulus Payment FAQ

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As more Americans continue to receive stimulus payments, some of you may be wondering when yours is coming especially those who are waiting for paper checks to arrive in the mail.
The IRS recommends going to its website and clicking “Get My Payment”.
Follow the prompts until you get to the screen where it asks you to fill out your Social Security Number, date of birth, address, and ZIP code, then click continue.
If you filed your taxes and did not choose to link your checking or savings account for direct deposit you will receive a paper check.
Those take more time to process and receive so be patient as you wait for those to arrive.
Here’s a frequently asked question: “How do I get my stimulus check that was lost in the mail?”
USA Today Money says if this is your situation you may receive a Notice 1444 or 1444-B on the IRS Get My Payment tool.
If it shows your stimulus payment was issued you should request what’s called a payment trace if it has been:
- 4 weeks since the payment was mailed
- 6 weeks since the payment was mailed, and you have a forwarding address
- 9 weeks since the payment was mailed, and you have a foreign address
To start the payment trace process you can call the IRS at 800-919-9835 or mail or fax a completed 3911 form.
The process is only for the third stimulus payment.
The first and second stimulus checks will no longer appear in the Get My Payment portal.
If you are still waiting on the first two you need to view or create an online account through the IRS.
If you did not get the full amount for the first two payments you were eligible for you could qualify to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit.
This does not apply to Americans who received the full amounts for the first two stimulus payments.
