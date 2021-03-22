White Oak Park reopens

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - White Oak Park will be reopening to the public today, March 22, 2021.
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury says the park will immediately begin accepting camping reservations but that the park’s pavilion will not be available for rental at this time. While the park is open, the campground’s bathrooms and showers will also be closed until further notice.
The boat launch, bathroom, and dumpsite are available.
The park’s hours are from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
You can make a reservation for a camping site online at https://www.camplife.com/.
