SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 21, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 21, 2021.
Cecil Keith McClenan III, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges); contempt of court.
Timothy Leondre Bellard, 21, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Michael Nason Bower, 33, Lake Charles: Frist offense DWI; property damage under $1,000; trespassing.
Robert Chad Shuff, 52, Sulphur: Fourth offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; no motor vehicle insurance.
Randal John Dinger, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.
Mollie Jolene Schexneider, 39, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Alissa Elaine Porter, 29, Houston, TX: Battery of a dating partner.
John Kennie Green, 52, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; must have motor vehicle security liability; vehicle must have inspection; driving with a suspended license; switched license plates; owner must have registration; instate detainer.
Isaias Gutierrez Rodriguez, 35, Houston, TX: Battery of a dating partner.
Alfred James Williams, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $5,000.
Kevin Wesley Chaumont, 51, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; first offense DWI; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; contempt of court.
Cornell Devon Shelton, 31, Sulphur: Special restrictions on lamps; certain lights around license plates prohibited; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Channing Wayne Bryant, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
