Sheriff’s Office investigating after shots fired at after-prom party

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired at a private party following Kinder’s prom, parish officials say.
The party was at a private residence between Oberlin and Kinder, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Sheriff’s Office began investigating Sunday.
Hebert said several altercations took place in the crowd of mostly juveniles, which then resulted in several shots fired from multiple suspects at the residence and on the road. Several juveniles and adults from multiple areas have been identified as being present during the incident.
Collin Blake Kershaw, 19, of Lake Charles, was arrested on two counts of aggravated second-degree battery Sunday evening. Judge David Deshotels set Kershaws’ bond at $80,000.
Kershaw is suspected of hitting two people with brass knuckles, causing non-life-threatening injuries and knocking a victim’s teeth out, Hebert said.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
Hebert asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.
