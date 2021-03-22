MARCH 22 BASEBALL POWER RATINGS: Five SWLA teams top the charts

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Just over a month away from the end of the 2021 LHSAA baseball season and, as usual, Southwest Louisiana has numerous teams with championship aspirations.
The week of March 22 sees five different teams hailing from Southwest Louisiana as the No. 1 team in their respective classes.
The Barbe Buccaneers are the No. 1 team in Class 5A and MaxPreps has them ranked as the No. 1 team in the country as well. Joining the Bucs as a potential one seed is South Beauregard in Class 3A, Rosepine in Class 2A, Grand Lake in Class 1A and Elizabeth in Class B.
In addition, the Lake Area has 15 total teams with a top 10 ranking.
GEAUXPREPS.COM LHSAA POWER RATINGS AS OF MARCH 22:
CLASS 5A
1. Barbe (19-0)
2. Sam Houston (17-2)
27. Sulphur (8-12)
CLASS 4A
11. DeRidder (12-6)
30. Leesville (2-9)
42. LaGrange (0-12)
44. Washington-Marion (0-9)
CLASS 3A
1. South Beauregard (15-2)
6. Iota (11-5)
7. Westlake (13-3)
10. Iowa (9-7)
13. Jennings (7-8)
26. LCCP (4-6)
CLASS 2A
1. Rosepine (12-2)
7. Lake Arthur (11-4)
8. DeQuincy (9-7)
16. Kinder (7-11)
21. Vinton (5-7)
24. Welsh (4-11)
33. Pickering (3-8)
38. Oakdale (2-15)
CLASS 1A
1. Grand Lake (9-1)
4. East Beauregard (8-3)
12. Merryville (2-12)
19. Oberlin (1-10)
CLASS B
1. Elizabeth (15-2)
3. Fairview (6-1)
8. Pitkin (7-4)
15. Lacassine (6-6)
18. Bell City (5-5)
19. Singer (2-3)
CLASS C
11. Evans (4-4)
12. Reeves (4-7)
13. Hackberry (3-7)
14. Starks (3-4)
16. South Cameron (0-4)
19. Johnson Bayou (0-2)
DIVISION II
10. St. Louis (8-11)
DIVISION IV
26. Hamilton Christian (1-1)
