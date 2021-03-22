LSU looking to continue upset trend in March Madness against Michigan

“We’ve been kind of control the game with our offense. We’ve got to be able run good offense. We got to be able to move their defense. We’ve been talking about Dickinson the whole time. We’ve got to be able to score. They got a top ten defense. They have seventh best defense in the country. We’ve got to be able to score against their length, their size, so that’s going to be critical,” said LSU head coach Will Wade.