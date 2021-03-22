List of essential workers eligible for COVID vaccine expands today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The list of essential workers eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana is expanding today.
“I believe this will be the last expansion of eligibility we’re going to make before we open it up to the general public,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said when announcing the expansion. “Meaning, the only move I can see at the moment going forward into the future will be to say ‘everybody in Louisiana 16 and older who wants to have the vaccine, and hasn’t had it yet, you are now eligible.’ ”
Here is a list of who became eligible today.
· Higher Education faculty/staff
· Food and agricultural workers
· Food service (restaurant/bar) workers, hotel workers, and other hospitality workers
· Judiciary staff, including judges, court staff, clerks of court and staff, district attorneys and public defenders
· Postal workers
· Manufacturing workers
· Grocery store workers
· Transportation workers, including river pilots
· Water and wastewater workers
· Energy workers
· Bank tellers
· Construction workers
· Clergy
· IT and communications workers
· Media workers
· Public safety engineers and other workers
· Public health workers
· Frontline government workers
· Child, youth, and family service workers
· Veterinarians and support staff
· Waste management workers
· Public and private security and emergency preparedness workers
