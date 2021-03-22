Joining Hands for Autism Awareness goes virtual

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The 11th annual Joining Hands For Autism Awareness event will be happening this year on April 17th.
However, we should expect to see it a little different.
The deadline to register for the event and get a free t-shirt is today!
The event is sponsored by Autism Services of SWLA, St. Nicholas Center for Children, and SWLA Autism Society.
This year, the celebration will be held completely virtual which encourages people from all over to get involved and get creative.
Executive Director, Aaron Ortego, says people aren’t really aware of how many people are affected by this condition and hopes that this event will help gain awareness.
“I don’t think people are aware of the numbers that we have and the fact that the spectrum has increased. There are just so many people that are in desperate need and so many people that are in survival mode or the quality of life and they’re looking for assistants from organizations such as ours, he said. That’s why we all three want to come together and create that awareness to just build as big as we can and help as many as we can.”
The event will be MC’D by Mike Swallow, Allie Ieyoub Davis from project fit to lead the warm up, and then there will be entertainment provided by John Ieyoub.
Development Director for St. Nicholas Center for Children, Brittany Schwem is looking forward to yet another opportunity to spread awareness for those who are affected by this condition.
“It is worldwide, however, there are still a lot of families that once they get the diagnosis don’t know what to do and they have amazing organizations like this, she said. We are out there, we are your support system. We are the Lake Charles Community, please reach out. "
For more information on how to sign up or how to donate to the event, click here.
