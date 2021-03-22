Fisbeck garners SLC Hitter of the Week honors

The Woodlands native recorded half his weekly RBI output in the Pokes’ 16-6 win over LSU-Alexandria, driving in five runs on a pair of doubles and a home run. He scored a pair of runs and drew a pair of walks as well. After knocking in a run on each of McNeese’s first two wins over the Huskies, he tallied two more in the final two games of the series on RBI doubles, bringing his season total to 10.