Fisbeck garners SLC Hitter of the Week honors

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese second baseman Nate Fisbeck has been named this week’s Southland Conference Hitter of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Weekly awards are presented by Hercules Tires.
Fisbeck hit safely in all five games, helping the Cowboys go 4-1 while winning their second-straight league series by a 3-1 count at Houston Baptist. For the week, he registered 10 RBI and five of his eight hits went for extra bases.
The Woodlands native recorded half his weekly RBI output in the Pokes’ 16-6 win over LSU-Alexandria, driving in five runs on a pair of doubles and a home run. He scored a pair of runs and drew a pair of walks as well. After knocking in a run on each of McNeese’s first two wins over the Huskies, he tallied two more in the final two games of the series on RBI doubles, bringing his season total to 10.
Northwestern State starter Levi David was named the league pitcher of the week.
McNeese (12-7, 6-1 SLC) sits atop the league standings and will return home this weekend with a four-game series against Stephen F. Austin (4-12, 2-6). First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday.
