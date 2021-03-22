FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy for our Monday, several rounds of heavier rain beginning Tuesday

Good news is we are starting the day off dry as we aren’t tracking any rain, but we do have some cloud cover working its way through the area and that will continue into the afternoon as you can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Heading off to work and school this morning though, you may want the jacket as it is on the cooler side, but we do warm nicely into the afternoon as highs reach the lower and middle 70′s. As for rain chances for the majority of the day they remain low with just a few isolated showers possible. Into the evening and overnight is where we can expect an uptick in rain chances as we await the arrival of a cold front that will bring us several chances at some heavy rain this week. So if you have any plans later this evening you may want to bring that rain jacket or umbrella with you as showers will be possible, but the heaviest looks to come into the overnight and Tuesday morning.