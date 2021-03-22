FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy for our Monday, several rounds of heavier rain beginning Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cool start as you head out the door on this Monday as temperatures have fallen back into the upper 40′s for areas north of I-10 and lower to middle 50′s for areas south. Winds have begun to turn more out of the southeasterly direction this morning and are on the lighter side, but that will be changing as we head into the afternoon as it will become breezy.
Good news is we are starting the day off dry as we aren’t tracking any rain, but we do have some cloud cover working its way through the area and that will continue into the afternoon as you can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Heading off to work and school this morning though, you may want the jacket as it is on the cooler side, but we do warm nicely into the afternoon as highs reach the lower and middle 70′s. As for rain chances for the majority of the day they remain low with just a few isolated showers possible. Into the evening and overnight is where we can expect an uptick in rain chances as we await the arrival of a cold front that will bring us several chances at some heavy rain this week. So if you have any plans later this evening you may want to bring that rain jacket or umbrella with you as showers will be possible, but the heaviest looks to come into the overnight and Tuesday morning.
Waking up and heading out Tuesday it will be a mild and muggy start with our lows back into the lower and middle 60′s, but it will also be a wet commute as we will be tracking showers and even a few storms moving through. Current timing on these storms looks to be between 2:00 a.m. through about 8:00 a.m. as they slowly make their way towards the south and east with time. Main threats with these storms are heavy rains and some gusty winds with the chance of severe weather remaining on the lower end at this time. Temperatures this week stay steady in the middle to upper 70′s right on through Friday, but we deal with high rain chances for the majority of the week as well. Several rounds of rain will be moving though as our initial cold front stalls across the region and will provide afternoon shower and storm chances for Wednesday.
It’s not until Friday we see improvements as another front will push through the region on Thursday and that will bring one last line of showers and storms through before helping to clear us out. Rain totals look to be on the higher end as we could see 1-3 inches across all of Southwest Louisiana with some areas receiving more depending on where the the heavier bands set up. Friday through the weekend look to be somewhat drier as we are in between systems, but a disturbance looks to move through Saturday night into Sunday and that could spark a few showers. Bottom line for now is enjoy the dry weather today, before rain moves in overnight.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
