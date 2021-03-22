FEMA Disaster Recovery Team applications open

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is now hiring Louisiana residents in our area to join its recovery team as temporary employees.

You can find applications for the following positions here:

Salaries are comparable to local pay rates.

Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined rather than a competitive process. A local hire’s term of employment is 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments up to one year.

Conditions of employment:

  • You must be a U.S. citizen to be considered for these positions.
  • You must pass a background investigation.
  • Selective Service registration is required for males born after Dec. 31, 1959.

