DOTD to hold online public meeting on I-10 Calcasieu Bridge improvements

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - DOTD will be hosting a public ZOOM meeting on March, 25, 2021, regarding the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Project.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and can be accessed via the following link: www.i10lakecharles.com. You may also join the meeting by phone at 646-876-9923 by using the passcode 459770 (audio only).
The meeting will be to hear comments from the public regarding alternatives, benefits, and impacts of the proposed improvements. THe meeting will also include payment for the project such as tolls and public-private partnerships.
A live introduction followed by a recorded presentation will start the meeting. After which, questions and comments will be accepted through the chat feature with the project team responding in the order the comments are received.
The three alternatives that are being evaluated for the project are:
- A long-span bridge with an extension of the Sulphur Avenue East across the river via a moveable bridge and a partial interchange at North Lakeshore.
- A long-span bridge with an extension of the Sulphur Avenue East across the river to a full interchange at North Lakeshore.
- A full interchange at Sampson Street that would be elevated above the existing street and two railroad crossings. This alternative would not extend Sulphur avenue but would require moving two railroad spur tracks that cross the I-10 Service Road and Isle of Capri Boulevard.
Each of the alternatives would include improvements at PPG Drive, Enterprise Boulevard, North Lakeshore, Veterans Memorial, and the widening of I-10 to three through lanes in each direction.
Comments and questions may be submitted via the following methods:
- At www.i10lakecharles.com by clicking on the “Tell Us What You Think” bubble.
- Through the project email at Calcasieubridge@hntb.com.
- By phone at 225-366-9645.
- Or by US mail at the below address.
I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Project
c/o HNTB Corporation
Suite 640
10000 Perkins Rowe
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
All comments received at the meeting, through the website, by phone, email, or US mail by April 3, 2021, will become part of the meeting record.
If you are unable to attend the meeting at the scheduled time, you may view the recorded presentation and other informational materials by visiting the project website at www.i10lakecharles.com.
For special assistance, you can contact members of the project team or request hard copies of meeting materials at 225-366-9645 or CalcasieuBridge@hntb.com at least 5 days in advance so that we can provide accommodations.
