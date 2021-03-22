Cowboys get series win in 10-0 run-rule victory over HBU

McNeese added three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 10-0 lead. Whelton started things with a lead-off single to right field and Harden followed by reaching on a fielding error. With one out, Obregon singled up the middle to score both runners to make it 9-0. Fisbeck walked to put runners at first and second and Dickerson singled to right field to score Braden Duhon, who was pinch-running for Obregon as the Cowboys took a 10-0 lead.