Catholic Charities helping Lake Charles residents with water bills

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Catholic Charites is partnering with the City of Lake Charles for water bill assistance.
Catholic Charities is assisting the city of Lake Charles with water bills between March-November of 2020. The maximum assistance per household is $200 and assistance can only be received once per household. Sister Miriam Maclean with Catholic Charities says this effort is to help those who have suffered financially in 2020 - especially because of COVID.
“People started kind of choosing which bills they were going to pay and really kind of getting into some more trouble than they had been in the past in terms of keeping up with those bills. So, trying to seek a solution so that people’s water wouldn’t be shut off,” said Sister Miriam Maclean.
PHONE: 337-439-7436
