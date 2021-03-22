Beauregard Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen military-style dump truck

Beauregard Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen military-style dump truck
By Lindsey Thompson | March 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 5:27 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a vehicle reported stolen in August of last year.

The vehicle is a 1985 AM General military-style dump truck and is camouflage in color.

Crime-Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the recovery of the vehicle and/or the arrest of those responsible for this crime. All callers will remain anonymous.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, please call the sheriff’s office at (337) 463-3281.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting “TIP BPSO” followed by the tip information to 888777.

