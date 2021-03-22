Authorities say shooting on I-10 near Lafayette was ‘road rage incident’

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A 20-year-old Lafayette man is under arrest following a shooting I-10 near Duson on Friday.
Acadia Parish authorities say a vehicle was hit twice in what is believed to be a “road rage incident.” None of the four occupants of the vehicle were injured.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19, according to information from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The occupants said that the suspect vehicle was driving recklessly, and as they attempted to pull away from the vehicle, the driver of the suspect vehicle pulled up on the rear left side of their vehicle and fired several rounds, according to the Acadia Sheriff’s Office.
After a description of the suspect vehicle was given out to area law enforcement agencies, officers with the Scott Police Department stopped it and detained the driver.
Jayvon Thomas Martin, 20, of Lafayette, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail on four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
