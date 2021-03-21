50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Tigers dominate Bonnies in the first round of NCAA Tournament

LSU Basketball
LSU Men's Basketball
LSU Men's Basketball(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Spencer Chrisman
Updated: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAFB) - The No. 8 seed LSU Tigers dominated the Bonnies of St. Bonaventure in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament 76-61. Freshman Cam Thomas led the way with 27 points.

LSU had three players Trendon Watford, Darius Days and Aundre Hyatt with double-doubles in the Tigers first win in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Will Wade. During the 2019 season LSU was led by interim head coach Tony Benford as the LSU Athletic Department suspended Wade. Under Benford the Tigers reached the Sweet Sixteen.

Thomas got off to a slow start going scoreless in the first 11 minutes of the game, but got things going after that scoring 27 in a dominate win from the Tigers. LSU shot 40.3% from the field and 32.0% from behind the arc. LSU also out rebounded St. Bonaventure 45 to 29.

The Tigers will face the winner between the No. 1 seeded Michigan Wolverines and No. 16 Texas Southern from the East Region on Monday, March 22.

It was the first win for LSU as a eighth seed or lower since 2009.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Louisiana House of Representatives
College athletes could soon have more money in their pockets
LSU senior guard Khayla Pointer was named the LSWA Louisiana Player of the Year Thursday. In...
LSU’s Pointer Named Louisiana women’s basketball POY; two SWLA natives receive honors
KeyShawn Feazell enters transfer portal
KeyShawn Feazell enters transfer portal
Lynn Kennedy aims to rebuild Cowgirl roster with eight signees
Lynn Kennedy aims to rebuild Cowgirl roster with eight signees
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
‘I’m home’ - Kim Mulkey speaks for first time as head coach of women’s basketball team