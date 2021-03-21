Tigers dominate Bonnies in the first round of NCAA Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAFB) - The No. 8 seed LSU Tigers dominated the Bonnies of St. Bonaventure in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament 76-61. Freshman Cam Thomas led the way with 27 points.

LSU had three players Trendon Watford, Darius Days and Aundre Hyatt with double-doubles in the Tigers first win in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Will Wade. During the 2019 season LSU was led by interim head coach Tony Benford as the LSU Athletic Department suspended Wade. Under Benford the Tigers reached the Sweet Sixteen.

Thomas got off to a slow start going scoreless in the first 11 minutes of the game, but got things going after that scoring 27 in a dominate win from the Tigers. LSU shot 40.3% from the field and 32.0% from behind the arc. LSU also out rebounded St. Bonaventure 45 to 29.

The Tigers will face the winner between the No. 1 seeded Michigan Wolverines and No. 16 Texas Southern from the East Region on Monday, March 22.

It was the first win for LSU as a eighth seed or lower since 2009.

