SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 19, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 19, 2021.
Kristopher Joseph Lalonde, 47, Groves, TX: Glight from an officer; aggravated flight from an office; driving on roadway laned for traffic; stop signs and yield signs; penalties for violations; turning movements and required signals; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.
Rodney Dwayne Drake, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule ii; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; direct contempt of court; driving on roadway laned for traffic; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.
Kearrius Ashton Mcguire, 24, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or more); sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense; flight from an officer.
Tyler Gerard Pete, 23, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 counts); possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an office; resisting an officer; operating vehicle while license is suspended; violations of registration provisions; switched license plate.
Damien T Siverand, 40, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass.
Trent Adrian Schmidt, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; tail lamps; contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.
Armando Morales Munoz, 49, Modesto, CA: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.
Timothy James Scarborough, 43, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; theft less than $1,000; simple burglary; attempted theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more.
Titus Roshaw MCCarty, 37, Beaumont, TX: Resisting an officer; threatening a public official; penalties; definitions.
Edward Joseph Kibodeaux, 60, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; looting; domestic abuse battery.
Charles Hardy Meyers, 51, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; brake equipment required.
Heidi Hopkins, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; intentional use of force with dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury.
Kaden Sam Peloquin, 17, Lake Charles: First-degree rape.
Rolando Javier Gonzalez, 32, Edinburg, TX: Operating while intoxicated; first offense.
James William Facklam, 47, Vinton: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Jackie Lee Benoit, 64, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; tail lamps - illuminate with white light the rear registration plate; no motor vehicle insurance; direct contempt of court.
Johnathan David Billiot, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Leandro Isabel Cruz, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.
