SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 20, 2021

Claiborne Lawrence Bergeron, 60, Westlake: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 counts); possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; violations of registration provisions: vehicle not registered; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; direct contempt of court (2 counts).