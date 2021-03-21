Sheldon Rankins agrees to deal with the Jets

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Saints first-round pick Sheldon Rankins is on the move in free agency. On Sunday, he agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $17 million with the Jets. That’s according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Rankins was drafted 12th overall by the Saints in the 2016 NFL Draft. In five years with the team, Rankins registered 17.5 sacks and a 116 tackles.
Rankins was deemed expendable with the emergence of David Onyemata, and Malcolm Roach on the defensive line.
Rankins dealt with a myriad of injuries in his time with the Black and Gold.
Rankins broke his left fibula in training camp on August 15, 2016, and missed the first seven games of the season. Rankins tore his left Achilles in a 2018 Divisional Round win over the Eagles. Rankins suffered a right ankle injury that kept him out the 2019 postseason.
